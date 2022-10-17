 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 6

The Bills made a big statement, while three other contenders faltered. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills, who came into the year as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, got their statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 to solidify themselves as the top dogs in the odds table. The Bills are now +275 to win it all this year and those odds might continue to drop after Buffalo’s bye week. The Chiefs came into the game at +650 to lift the Lombardi Trophy and exited at +800.

Three contenders faltered in big ways in Week 6. The Green Bay Packers got worked up and down the field by the New York Jets in a 27-10 loss. Green Bay’s Super Bowl odds moved from +1400 to +2000. The San Francisco 49ers, who were coming off a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, dropped the ball in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers fell from +1400 to +2500. However, the biggest surprise loss came from the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore appeared to have its win against the New York Giants before a few big mistakes, including a poor throw from Lamar Jackson. The Giants won, and Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds are now at +2000 after they were +1800 entering Week 6.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 7, and how they compare with the first five weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 6

Team Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
Team Week 1 Week 6 Week 7
Buffalo Bills +550 +350 +275
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +650 +550
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +650 +800
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +1000 +900
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +1800 +1800
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3500 +1800
Green Bay Packers +1000 +1400 +2000
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +1400 +2500
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +1800 +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +2200 +2200
Los Angeles Rams +1200 +2500 +2500
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +3000 +2800
Miami Dolphins +4000 +2500 +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 +5500 +6000
Indianapolis Colts +2500 +5500 +6000
Denver Broncos +1800 +6000 +6000
Tennessee Titans +4000 +6000 +6000
New England Patriots +5000 +7000 +6000
New York Giants +13000 +8000 +6000
Cleveland Browns +5000 +6000 +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +6000 +8000
New Orleans Saints +4000 +6000 +8000
Arizona Cardinals +4000 +10000 +10000
New York Jets +13000 +15000 +9000
Atlanta Falcons +20000 +20000 +15000
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +30000 +15000
Detroit Lions +15000 +15000 +20000
Carolina Panthers +13000 +50000 +50000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +50000 +50000
Houston Texans +25000 +50000 +50000
Washington Commanders +7000 +40000 +100000
Chicago Bears +15000 +50000 +100000

More From DraftKings Nation