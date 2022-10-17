Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 6

The Buffalo Bills, who came into the year as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, got their statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 to solidify themselves as the top dogs in the odds table. The Bills are now +275 to win it all this year and those odds might continue to drop after Buffalo’s bye week. The Chiefs came into the game at +650 to lift the Lombardi Trophy and exited at +800.

Three contenders faltered in big ways in Week 6. The Green Bay Packers got worked up and down the field by the New York Jets in a 27-10 loss. Green Bay’s Super Bowl odds moved from +1400 to +2000. The San Francisco 49ers, who were coming off a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, dropped the ball in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers fell from +1400 to +2500. However, the biggest surprise loss came from the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore appeared to have its win against the New York Giants before a few big mistakes, including a poor throw from Lamar Jackson. The Giants won, and Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds are now at +2000 after they were +1800 entering Week 6.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 7, and how they compare with the first five weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.