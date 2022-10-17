Super Bowl 57 odds: Who’s improving, who’s falling after Week 6

The Buffalo Bills, who came into the year as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, got their statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 to solidify themselves as the top dogs in the odds table. The Bills are now +275 to win it all this year and those odds might continue to drop after Buffalo’s bye week. The Chiefs came into the game at +650 to lift the Lombardi Trophy and exited at +800.
Three contenders faltered in big ways in Week 6. The Green Bay Packers got worked up and down the field by the New York Jets in a 27-10 loss. Green Bay’s Super Bowl odds moved from +1400 to +2000. The San Francisco 49ers, who were coming off a dominant performance against the Carolina Panthers, dropped the ball in a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The 49ers fell from +1400 to +2500. However, the biggest surprise loss came from the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore appeared to have its win against the New York Giants before a few big mistakes, including a poor throw from Lamar Jackson. The Giants won, and Baltimore’s Super Bowl odds are now at +2000 after they were +1800 entering Week 6.
Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds heading into Week 7, and how they compare with the first five weeks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 6
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Team
|Week 1
|Week 6
|Week 7
|Buffalo Bills
|+550
|+350
|+275
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2200
|+650
|+550
|Kansas City Chiefs
|+1000
|+650
|+800
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+700
|+1000
|+900
|Los Angeles Chargers
|+1400
|+1800
|+1800
|Minnesota Vikings
|+3500
|+3500
|+1800
|Green Bay Packers
|+1000
|+1400
|+2000
|San Francisco 49ers
|+1600
|+1400
|+2500
|Baltimore Ravens
|+2000
|+1800
|+2000
|Dallas Cowboys
|+2200
|+2200
|+2200
|Los Angeles Rams
|+1200
|+2500
|+2500
|Cincinnati Bengals
|+2200
|+3000
|+2800
|Miami Dolphins
|+4000
|+2500
|+4000
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+4000
|+5500
|+6000
|Indianapolis Colts
|+2500
|+5500
|+6000
|Denver Broncos
|+1800
|+6000
|+6000
|Tennessee Titans
|+4000
|+6000
|+6000
|New England Patriots
|+5000
|+7000
|+6000
|New York Giants
|+13000
|+8000
|+6000
|Cleveland Browns
|+5000
|+6000
|+8000
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|+13000
|+6000
|+8000
|New Orleans Saints
|+4000
|+6000
|+8000
|Arizona Cardinals
|+4000
|+10000
|+10000
|New York Jets
|+13000
|+15000
|+9000
|Atlanta Falcons
|+20000
|+20000
|+15000
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|+9000
|+30000
|+15000
|Detroit Lions
|+15000
|+15000
|+20000
|Carolina Panthers
|+13000
|+50000
|+50000
|Seattle Seahawks
|+15000
|+50000
|+50000
|Houston Texans
|+25000
|+50000
|+50000
|Washington Commanders
|+7000
|+40000
|+100000
|Chicago Bears
|+15000
|+50000
|+100000