How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 6

The NFL closed out Week 6 Sunday and the Eagles remain the lone undefeated team. They beat the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and are now 6-0.

There is a three-way tie for arguably the biggest other win of the weekend. The Giants beat the Ravens and are looking more and more for real. The Jets went into Lambeau and thumped the Packers suggesting they are at least wild card contenders. And of course, the Bills went into Arrowhead and barely beat the Chiefs in a battle of likely playoff teams.

There were two particularly notable upsets this weekend. The Falcons beat the 49ers in Atlanta and the Steelers beat the Bucs in Pittsburgh. San Francisco and Tampa Bay were sizable road favorites and both came up short to drop to 3-2. The NFC South and NFC West are now led by .500 teams and nobody in either division looks ready to run away with things for the time being.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like as the league heads into Monday Night Football to close out Week 6.

AFC playoff picture

1. Buffalo Bills, 5-1

2. Kansas City Chiefs, 4-2

3. Tennessee Titans, 3-2

4. Baltimore Ravens, 3-3

5. New York Jets, 4-2

6.Los Angeles Chargers, 3-2

7. Indianapolis Colts, 2-2-1

8. Cincinnati Bengals, 2-3

9. Miami Dolphins, 3-3

10. New England Patriots, 3-3

11. Denver Broncos, 2-3

12. Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-4

13. Cleveland Browns, 2-4

14. Pittsburgh Steelers, 2-4

15. Houston Texans, 1-3-1

16. Las Vegas Raiders, 1-4

NFC playoff picture

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 6-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 5-1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-3

4. San Francisco 49ers, 3-3

5. New York Giants 5-1

6. Dallas Cowboys, 4-2

7. Los Angeles Rams, 3-3

8. Green Bay Packers, 3-3

9. Atlanta Falcons 3-3

10. Seattle Seahawks, 3-3

11. New Orleans Saints, 2-4

12. Washington Commanders, 2-4

13. Arizona Cardinals, 2-4

14. Chicago Bears, 2-4

15. Detroit Lions, 1-4

16. Carolina Panthers, 1-5