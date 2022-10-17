Best bye week replacements for QBs Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Kirk Cousins

There are some major QBs who won’t be available for fantasy this week — managers are missing Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Jalen Hurts. If you’re looking for someone to start this week as a quick replacement, here are some quarterback options who might be available on the waiver wire for Week 7.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Bailey Zappe vs. Chicago Bears

If the Patriots keep Zappe in against the Bears this weekend after his 2-0 start, this should be a cakewalk for the Patriots rookie. He beat his 188-yard performance against Detroit with a 309-yard, two-touchdown game against the Browns this weekend.

Zappe is rostered in less than one percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, so if you’re not willing to commit to him long-term, go ahead and grab him off the wire to start this weekend instead of Josh Allen or Matt Stafford and get some points on the board.

Derek Carr vs. Houston Texans

Carr hasn’t won much this season, but he’s thrown plenty. He’s averaging 255 yards in the air per game, and there’s been just one matchup where he didn’t reach the two-touchdown mark. This Texans defense allows 6.8 yards per passing attempt, and with Carr’s full set of starting receivers healthy, he’ll be able to put up some good numbers this week. Carr is rostered in 74% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Marcus Mariota vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Mariota’s 13-for-14 day against the 49ers could be a good sign for what’s to come for this Falcons team. The Bengals defense has held the team together to an extent this year through offensive struggles, but has still left something to be desired. This could end up being a tough matchup for Cincinnati if the Atlanta staff can set Mariota up for success again this week. Mariota is rostered in 14.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.