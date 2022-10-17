Best bye week replacements for WRs Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp

This bye week will take plenty of favorite wide receivers out of fantasy contention. There will be no Justin Jefferson, no Cooper Kupp, no AJ Brown, and no Stefon Diggs in Week 7. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options to draft who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 6 byes: Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams

Jahan Dotson vs. Packers

Dotson’s campaign for offensive rookie of the year has continued in earnest despite the Commanders’ disappointing offensive production. If you remove the matchup against the Eagles, Dotson is adding, at minimum, 40 yards and one touchdown for Washington each game. Check to see how his hamstring is doing this week, but if he’s practicing, give him a go.

Rondale Moore vs. Saints

Moore is finally healthy after missing several weeks, but the Cardinals’ wide receiver added 49 yards on Sunday against the Seahawks and 86 yards in the week before against the Eagles. The Saints’ defense has looked weak recently, allowing 30-plus points in the last two games, and this could be a big day for Kyler Murray and Moore.

Moore is rostered in 44.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

DeVante Parker vs. Lions

Whether it’s Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones at the helm, Parker has been getting good looks. He’s quickly become one of Zappe’s favorite targets, adding 64 yards over four receptions against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Parker is rostered in 18.4% of ESPN fantasy leagues, and with Nelson Agholor out, this week could be a good time to grab him.