What channel is Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 5 on and when does it start

The New York Yankees were able to force Game 5 of the ALDS vs. the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night at 7:07 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York got a strong performance from ace Gerrit Cole and were able to take Game 4 against the Guardians 4-2 on Sunday night. Harrison Bader had a big two-run shot, Anthony Rizzo had an RBI single and Giancarlo Stanton hit a sac fly in the win. Cole pitched 7.0 innings, allowing two runs with eight strikeouts.

The Yankees have already said Jameson Taillon will start Game 5. The Guardians are expected to start Aaron Civale. Both teams will likely tap into the bullpen quite a bit. Taillon briefly appeared in Game 2, taking the loss after allowing two runs on three hits in extra innings.

Yankees vs. Guardians, Game 5 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 17

Game time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app