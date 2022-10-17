How to watch Yankees vs. Guardians in ALDS Game 5 via live stream on TBS

The New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Sunday night at 7:07 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

The Yankees were able to force Game 5 with a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday night in Cleveland. Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over 7.0 innings with eight strikeouts to pick up the win. Harrison Bader continued his solid postseason with another HR, this time a two-run shot. The Yanks were able to get some insurance runs and the bullpen didn’t cave late like in Game 3.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5 live stream

Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: TBD

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app