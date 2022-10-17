Pick on the Total for the Guardians-Yankees game on October 17

﻿It is a winner-take-all Game Five in the American League Divisional Series as the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees do battle in the Bronx to settle who will advance to face the Houston Astros.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees (-150, 7.5)

The start for the Guardians goes to Aaron Civale, who has registered a 4.92 ERA this season while dealing with two separate injured list stunts, making just four starts since the beginning of September.

The Yankees give the start to Jameson Taillon, who has already made an appearance in this series, giving up two runs in the 10th inning of the team’s Game Two loss to the Guardians.

Taillon will likely be spelled by fellow regular season starter Domingo German and both are prone to allowing the deep ball, with both surrendering about 1.3 home runs per nine innings with German supplying a 3.61 ERA and Taillon a 3.91 ERA.

The Yankees lead the league in home runs and is the only American League team that is averaging more than five runs per game at home this season.

The Yankees and Guardians will have all hands on deck for a do-or-die Game Five, but with both bullpens likely in for along night, it will be a series finale that includes offensive fireworks.

The Play: Guardians vs. Yankees Over 7.5