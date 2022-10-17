Which injured players are returning from bye week for Week 7

We are now in the thick of the bye weeks, which means there will be advantages to pounce on and disadvantages to avoid. In the NFL, bye weeks can help a team get healthier, and that includes fantasy players. Often, teams will hold out an injured player the week before their bye to really get them healthy for the rest of the season. Other times it can help a player who has been playing through injury to get closer to 100%. Below, we’ll take a look at some of the fantasy players who should have benefited from an extra week of rest.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Lions

Swift suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4, which the team wanted to get right through the bye. All signs point to him being ready to go against Dallas for Week 7. In his two full games this season, Swift has 258 total yards and two touchdowns. His ceiling is sky high the rest of the way.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

St. Brown did return in Week 6 from an ankle injury, but he didn’t appear to be 100%. The good news is that the extra time off during the bye will have him back on track against the Cowboys. St. Brown has been great this season, catching 27 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

Williams is recovering from a knee injury, and there is no exact timetable for his return. But, head coach Dan Campbell did mention that they wouldn’t designate the rookie to return from the reserve/NFI list until after their Week 6 bye. It’s after the bye! How long it takes him to get back on the field is still an unknown, but it’s time to start eyeing him if he’s on waivers.

Darren Waller, TE, Raiders

Waller suffered a hamstring injury on Monday Night Football in Week 6 and couldn’t return to the game. It is unknown how severe the injury is, but the bye week could only have helped him. We’ll learn more this week if he can return to practice or not.

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans

Burks has a turf toe injury that sent him to I.R.. The fact that he got a bye week during his at least four week I.R. stint is good, but he still won’t be eligible to return until Week 9.

D.J. Chark, WR, Lions

Chark has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury and the bye week should have hopefully gotten him right. With the receiver group getting healthy, his upside isn’t great, but he still has big play ability and the Lions offense can get going.