Opening odds for 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina

The field is set for The CJ Cup in SC, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after their second shot on the 16th hole hole on Day Four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course St. Andrews on October 02, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

The 2022 PGA TOUR season continues at the Congaree Golf Club in Jasper County, South Carolina, about an hour from Hilton Head Island. Fifteen of the top 20 players in the world are at The CJ Cup, the event that has traveled from South Korea to Las Vegas before landing in the Lowcountry, all in just six years. The tournament will begin Thursday, Oct. 20 and run through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Cup’s former winners are a lineup of all-stars — Rory McIlroy won in 2021 by one stroke with a final score of -25. Justin Thomas has won twice and will return this weekend looking for his third, and Brooks Koepka, who is now a member of LIV Golf, took home the victory in 2018. This weekend will see six of the world’s ten best golfers compete in South Carolina.

McIlroy beat Collin Morikawa last year, who will return to compete after a disappointing performance in last weekend’s Zozo Championship. The Irishman enters this weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. He’s followed by Jon Rahm at +900 and Scottie Scheffler at +1100. Morikawa is currently at +2800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, which tees off Thursday morning.

2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +650 +160 −135
Jon Rahm +900 +225 +110
Scottie Scheffler +1100 +250 +125
Max Homa +1600 +330 +150
Justin Thomas +1600 +330 +150
Matt Fitzpatrick +1800 +350 +160
Sungjae Im +1800 +350 +160
Jordan Spieth +2200 +450 +200
Shane Lowry +2200 +450 +200
Tom Kim +2800 +550 +250
Sam Burns +2800 +550 +250
Collin Morikawa +2800 +550 +250
Cameron Young +2800 +550 +250
Viktor Hovland +2800 +550 +250
Tyrrell Hatton +3500 +650 +275
Hideki Matsuyama +4000 +700 +300
Keegan Bradley +4500 +750 +330
Billy Horschel +4500 +750 +330
Aaron Wise +4500 +750 +330
Taylor Montgomery +4500 +750 +330
Maverick McNealy +6500 +900 +400
Corey Conners +6500 +900 +400
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6500 +900 +400
Brian Harman +6500 +900 +400
Andrew Putnam +6500 +900 +400
Russell Henley +7000 +1000 +450
Mito Pereira +7000 +1000 +450
Keith Mitchell +7000 +1000 +450
Emiliano Grillo +7000 +1000 +450
Cam Davis +7000 +1000 +450
Tom Hoge +7000 +1000 +450
Scott Stallings +8000 +1200 +500
Sahith Theegala +8000 +1200 +500
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1200 +500
Jason Day +8000 +1200 +500
J.T. Poston +8000 +1200 +500
Alex Noren +8000 +1200 +500
Adam Hadwin +8000 +1200 +500
Tommy Fleetwood +8000 +1200 +500
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1200 +500
Matt Kuchar +10000 +1600 +650
Harris English +10000 +1600 +650
Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +650
Davis Riley +10000 +1600 +650
Taylor Moore +10000 +1600 +650
Sepp Straka +10000 +1600 +650
Sebastian Munoz +10000 +1600 +650
Seamus Power +10000 +1600 +650
Kurt Kitayama +13000 +1800 +700
K.H. Lee +13000 +1800 +700
J.J. Spaun +13000 +1800 +700
S.H. Kim +15000 +2200 +800
Ryan Palmer +15000 +2200 +800
Luke List +15000 +2200 +800
Kevin Kisner +15000 +2200 +800
Chris Kirk +15000 +2200 +800
Alex Smalley +15000 +2200 +800
Webb Simpson +15000 +2200 +800
Wyndham Clark +15000 +2200 +800
Trey Mullinax +18000 +2500 +900
Gary Woodland +18000 +2500 +900
Brendon Todd +18000 +2500 +900
Lee Hodges +20000 +2800 +1100
Byeong Hun An +20000 +2800 +1100
Brendan Steele +20000 +2800 +1100
Justin Suh +25000 +3500 +1400
Troy Merritt +25000 +3500 +1400
Danny Willett +30000 +4000 +1600
Chez Reavie +30000 +4000 +1600
Lucas Glover +40000 +5000 +2000
John Huh +40000 +5000 +2000
Yoseop Seo +50000 +6000 +2500
Sanghyun Park +100000 +8000 +4000
Sanghun Shin +100000 +8000 +4000
Chanmin Jung +100000 +8000 +4000
Bio Kim +100000 +8000 +4000
Yeongsu Kim +100000 +8000 +4000
Yongjun Bae +100000 +8000 +4000

