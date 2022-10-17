Opening odds for 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina

The 2022 PGA TOUR season continues at the Congaree Golf Club in Jasper County, South Carolina, about an hour from Hilton Head Island. Fifteen of the top 20 players in the world are at The CJ Cup, the event that has traveled from South Korea to Las Vegas before landing in the Lowcountry, all in just six years. The tournament will begin Thursday, Oct. 20 and run through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The Cup’s former winners are a lineup of all-stars — Rory McIlroy won in 2021 by one stroke with a final score of -25. Justin Thomas has won twice and will return this weekend looking for his third, and Brooks Koepka, who is now a member of LIV Golf, took home the victory in 2018. This weekend will see six of the world’s ten best golfers compete in South Carolina.

McIlroy beat Collin Morikawa last year, who will return to compete after a disappointing performance in last weekend’s Zozo Championship. The Irishman enters this weekend as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +650 odds. He’s followed by Jon Rahm at +900 and Scottie Scheffler at +1100. Morikawa is currently at +2800.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina, which tees off Thursday morning.