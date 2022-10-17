Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

After a Week 6 blowup on the sidelines and subsequent relegation to the locker room, the Panthers have traded disgruntled wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have traded for #Panthers WR Robbie Anderson. A new WR for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/kdXhEd4DVC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

There are a lot of moving parts in Arizona right now in their wide receiver room. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins will return this week from his suspension, and will play against the Saints on Thursday Night Football. Their star receiver so far this season has been Marquise Brown, who they acquired last offseason. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury and we are awaiting results from medical tests.

This trade could mean that Brown will be out for an extended amount of time, but the team likely didn’t give up too much Anderson. There’s a chance he could see some work on Thursday night, but thee short turnaround will likely either keep him out or limited to just a few snaps.