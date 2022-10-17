UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield: Status for game vs. Notre Dame in Week 8

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield is still day-to-day as the Rebels prepare to head to South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday. Brumfield sustained a concussion in the second quarter of UNLV’s matchup against San Jose State two weeks ago, and the offense looks lifeless in his absence.

This is UNLV’s biggest stage of the 2022 season, and they enter South Bend at a time where there are more questions than answers for an Irish team that just lost at home to a one-win Stanford team. If the Rebels have any hope of being the next Marshall for ND, they’re really going to need Brumfield.

UNLV QB Doug Brumfield injury updates

Brumfield remains in concussion protocol after missing the second half of Week 6 and the entire game in Week 7 against Air Force. The Air Force pummeled UNLV in Brumfield’s absence, winning 42-7 just a week after San Jose State beat the Rebels 40-7.

Backup Cameron Friel filled in during the past two weeks, and third-stringer Harrison Bailey attempted five passes against Air Force. Notre Dame enters the game as 24-point favorites, and while the Irish have looked shaky at home this season, getting upset twice in South Bend as heavy favorites, a Brumfield-less UNLV team might not be able to cover that spread.