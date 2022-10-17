Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins off suspended list

The Arizona Cardinals had a busy Monday at the wide receiver position, and it was capped off with some big roster news. The team has activated DeAndre Hopkins off the suspended list ahead of Week 7. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room on the roster.

Hopkins was suspended in May for the first six games of the season due to a violation of the league’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy. He was coming off an MCL injury last December and was limited for stretches of training camp.

Hopkins’ return comes as the team is seeing some turnover on the depth chart. Marquise Brown injured his foot on Sunday against the Seahawks, but it’s been deemed a small, non-surgical fracture with a six-week recovery time. This comes the same day the team dealt future sixth and seventh round draft picks to acquire Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson.

The Cardinals face the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week. Hopkins is likely to be available, while it is unclear if Anderson will play in the game on the short turnaround.