Game 5 of Guardians-Yankees ALDS postponed due to rain

New York and Cleveland are tied 2-2 in the series and were unable to play Monday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
New York Yankees fans look on from the stands during a rain delay prior to playing the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed on Monday night due to rain. The teams are tied 2-2 in the best-of-5 series. Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale were expected to start. Game 5 will now be played on Tuesday. The winner of the series will go on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Game 5 will be played at 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night 4-2 behind Harrison Bader’s third HR of the postseason. Gerrit Cole allowed two earned runs over 7 IP with eight strikeouts in the win. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each had an RBI.

It’s unclear who will start for either team. The Guardians could pitch Shane Bieber on short rest. The Yankees could also start Nestor Cortes on short rest as well. Bieber makes more sense for the Guardians with the season on the line. The Yankees had the option to turn to Cortes on Monday night and opted for Taillon. We could see a similar approach on Tuesday from Aaron Boone.

