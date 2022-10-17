Game 5 of Guardians-Yankees ALDS postponed due to rain

Game 5 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed on Monday night due to rain. The teams are tied 2-2 in the best-of-5 series. Jameson Taillon and Aaron Civale were expected to start. Game 5 will now be played on Tuesday. The winner of the series will go on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

Game 5 will be played at 4:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night 4-2 behind Harrison Bader’s third HR of the postseason. Gerrit Cole allowed two earned runs over 7 IP with eight strikeouts in the win. Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton each had an RBI.

It’s unclear who will start for either team. The Guardians could pitch Shane Bieber on short rest. The Yankees could also start Nestor Cortes on short rest as well. Bieber makes more sense for the Guardians with the season on the line. The Yankees had the option to turn to Cortes on Monday night and opted for Taillon. We could see a similar approach on Tuesday from Aaron Boone.