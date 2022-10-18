 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Verstappen opens as favorite to win United States Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the United States Grand Prix.

By David Fucillo
Racing fans watch the the second practice session at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 22, 2021, ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

F1 is headed to the Western Hemisphere for a three-race run through North and South America. The series opens the slate with the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The race airs Sunday on ABC with the green flag dropping at Circuit of the Americas at 3 p.m. ET.

Max Verstappen is the race favorite and heads into Austin having clinched the season-long points championship. He claimed it two weeks ago with a win at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his second straight championship. He comes to the US with -240 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Although he has clinched the title, Verstappen has plenty to race for this weekend. His Red Bull team still has a little bit of work to do to clinch the Constructor’s Championship, but they should clinch it in Austin. Additionally, Verstappen has 12 wins this season and can tie Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 with a win on Sunday.

The top five on the odds list is rounded out by Charles Leclerc (+550), Lewis Hamilton (+750), Sergio Pérez (+1000), and George Russell (+1600). Pérez is in second place with 253 points and Leclerc is in third place with 252 points.

2022 United States Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -240
Charles Leclerc +550
Lewis Hamilton +750
Sergio Perez +1000
George Russell +1600
Carlos Sainz +1600
Fernando Alonso +20000
Lando Norris +20000
Esteban Ocon +25000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Alexander Albon +90000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Lance Stroll +90000

