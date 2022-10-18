F1 odds: Verstappen opens as favorite to win United States Grand Prix heading into race week

F1 is headed to the Western Hemisphere for a three-race run through North and South America. The series opens the slate with the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The race airs Sunday on ABC with the green flag dropping at Circuit of the Americas at 3 p.m. ET.

Max Verstappen is the race favorite and heads into Austin having clinched the season-long points championship. He claimed it two weeks ago with a win at the Japanese Grand Prix, marking his second straight championship. He comes to the US with -240 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Although he has clinched the title, Verstappen has plenty to race for this weekend. His Red Bull team still has a little bit of work to do to clinch the Constructor’s Championship, but they should clinch it in Austin. Additionally, Verstappen has 12 wins this season and can tie Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel’s record of 13 with a win on Sunday.

The top five on the odds list is rounded out by Charles Leclerc (+550), Lewis Hamilton (+750), Sergio Pérez (+1000), and George Russell (+1600). Pérez is in second place with 253 points and Leclerc is in third place with 252 points.