Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Celtics on Tuesday

The 2022-23 NBA season kicks off tonight with a primetime matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are coming off an NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors in six games back in June. The Sixers made the 2022 playoffs but lost to the Miami Heat in conference semifinals.

After acquiring James Harden and getting rid of Ben Simmons, the Sixers signed PJ Tucker and traded for De’Anthony Melton, building out a roster around Harden and Joel Embiid that they hope will be able to get a ring. The Celtics got busy acquiring Malcolm Brogdon, who they hope will be able to stay healthy. Boston will operate under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla after Ime Udoka was suspended for the season.

The Celtics enter tonight’s game as 3-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 216. The Celtics are -155 on the moneyline and the 76ers are +135. The game tips at 7:30 p.m. ET in Boston tonight.

76ers vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +3

The Celtics are missing defensive powerhouse Robert Williams III, who is out with a knee injury. The Sixers’ offseason Tucker pickup puts them at a defensive advantage. Embiid and Harden have now had time to figure out how to gel in the offseason, and the Celtics are coming in without Udoka at the helm. Back the Sixers to cover the spread tonight and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Over 216

The Celtics are effectively returning their entire starting lineup from the 2022 Finals, so they shouldn’t have too many kinks to work out on the offensive side of things. The Sixers might need to knock off a little rust but with the Celtics missing their star defensive big man, this matchup has the potential to be high-scoring. Take the over in the season opener.