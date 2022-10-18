NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, October 18

We’ve only got two games to open the 2022-23 NBA season, but there’s plenty of talent available to round out your DFS lineups with value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, $5,000

This is insane value for Maxey, who is among the contenders to win Most Improved Player. He’s going to get the start for Philadelphia and should have favorable matchups with Joel Embiid and James Harden commanding most of the attention. Maxey’s ability to shoot from the perimeter gives him solid upside and he’s at absolute bargain at this number.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics, $4,900

Horford is likely to get the start at center Tuesday with Robert Williams still out. The Celtics don’t really have a backup center on the roster, so the veteran big man should play heavy minutes. He can hit the triple at a decent clip and should pull down most of the defensive rebounds. Horford also tends to play well against Embiid, so he should have a solid game in the season opener.

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,300

It’s hard to know exactly what LA’s rotation will look like but it feels like Beverley is going to spend more time on the court with LeBron James and Anthony Davis than Russell Westbrook will. Beverley’s ability to stretch the floor is the difference here, and he should be a solid value play assuming he gets strong minutes.