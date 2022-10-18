Best NBA player prop bets to consider for 76ers-Celtics on Tuesday, October 18

2022 NBA Finals runners-up Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight as the NBA season gets off to an exciting start. With tipoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET, this marquee matchup is sure to entertain.

James Harden and Joel Embiid have had the offseason to work together on creating a cohesive offense, and the dynamic duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are ready to step into leadership roles and bring Boston back into contention this season.

Here are some player props that we like for tonight’s game, with odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Al Horford over 7.5 rebounds (-145)

Horford’s performance in last season’s playoffs was the stuff of legends. He averaged 7.7 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season but with the Celtics missing their leading rebounder in Robert Williams III (9.6 RB/G) with a leg injury, Boston will be leaning on Horford to grab those jump balls.

James Harden over 2.5 three-pointers (+150)

With Embiid dominating the paint, Harden’s offensive role on the Sixers may involve more outside looks. Harden averaged just 2.3 three-pointers in the four preseason games he played in, but his ability to create isolation in his step-back threes will certainly come into play against a tough Celtics squad. Tyrese Maxey will be looking for those outside shots as well, but Harden should be able to rack up at least three beyond the line.

Jayson Tatum over 36.5 points+assists+rebounds (+100)

In Udoka’s absence, Tatum and Brown are going to need to step up. I think Tatum comes out swinging tonight to set the tone for the season in this matchup. If he can put up 25 points — which seems more likely than not — and reach his 2021-22 average of eight rebounds, he only needs a few assists to put him over this total. It’s a nice plus-money play for a forward who could complete his rise to superstardom this year.