Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Lakers-Warriors on Tuesday, October 18

The 2022-23 NBA season is upon us as the campaign gets started with a doubleheader on TNT tonight. Following the 76ers-Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET, we’ll have the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the defending champs Golden State Warriors tipping at 10 p.m. The Warriors will begin their title defense at home as they look to repeat last season’s opener that saw them take down the Lakers 121-114.

Ahead of tonight’s action at Chase Center, let’s go over a few of our favorite player props for Lakers-Warriors on opening night. Props and odds come in courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anthony Davis over 35.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-105)

Davis has looked like a new player so far under new coach Darvin Ham, who has chosen to move him into the center position ahead of this season. He looked great during preseason, which includes a performance that saw him put up 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists in just 21 minutes against the Warriors just over a week ago. He’ll be going toe-to-toe with Warriors center Kevon Looney, who can defend with the best of them but AD should be able to find a way to put up solid numbers on opening night in a critical season for him.

Stephen Curry under 3.5 three pointers (+135)

It might feel strange to pick an “under” prop for the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers, but just about anything can happen on opening night. The Lakers have certainly improved their perimeter defense in the offseason with younger guys like Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., while they could decide to stick veteran Patrick Beverley out on the wing as well.

Curry played in four preseason games and averaged just 1.75 three-pointers per game. Of course preseason rarely dictates what the regular season will look like but between that and coach Steve Kerr indicating that his starters will likely play capped minutes to begin the season, this prop is too good of a value to not take a chance on.

Kevon Looney over 5.5 points (+105)

Looney is poised to have another great campaign as he enters his eighth year with the Warriors, fresh off signing a three-year, $25 million contract that will keep him at Golden State until at least 2025. He averaged 6.0 PPG last season, starting 80 of the 82 games as he became a staple in the Warriors’ frontcourt. He’ll be going up against Davis in a tough matchup under the basket, but he should see enough minutes and usage on the floor tonight to hit a few buckets down low and hit the over on this prop.