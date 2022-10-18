Top QB pickups from the Week 7 waiver wire

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Jalen Hurts sidelined for Week 7. Here’s a look at our quarterback adds to consider as you place your Week 7 waiver wire claims.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jagaurs (65% Yahoo, 55% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYG, vs. DEN, vs. LV

Jacksonvilles been struggling as of late with three straight losses, but Trevor Lawrence has still been a productive fantasy quarterback. In Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the Colts, he went 21-23 through the air for 168 yards and a touchdown, also adding an additional two scores on the ground. That earned fantasy managers 25 points for Week 6, solidifying his spot as a top 10 fantasy quarterback this season.

Lawrence is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 55% of ESPN leagues, so it’s a coin flip whether you’ll be able to find him on your waiver wire this week. If you do and you need quarterback help, put in a bid immediately.

Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts (28% Yahoo, 13% ESPN)

Next up — @ TEN, vs. WAS, @ NE

With no Jonathan Taylor at his disposal against the Jaguars on Sunday, Matt Ryan stepped into a time machine and delivered a solid performance in the 34-27 victory. He went 42-58 through the air for 385 yards and three touchdowns, earning fantasy managers 27 points on the day. That may be what the doctor ordered for the veteran QB, who has had an up and down season.

Ryan is rostered in just 28% of Yahoo leagues and 13% of ESPN leagues. Grab him if you can.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons (15% ESPN, 14% Yahoo)

Next up — @ CIN, vs. CAR, vs. LAC

Don’t look now but the Falcons are 3-3 and Marcus Mariota has been decent! The Atlanta quarterback went 13-14 for 129 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 28-14 upset victory over the 49ers, also adding an additional 50 yards and a score on the ground. That earned fantasy managers 24.2 points on Sunday, a season-high for the veteran.

Less than 20% of fantasy leagues have Mariota on a roster, so he should be available this week.

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (17% Yahoo, 13% ESPN)

Next up — vs. IND, @ HOU, @ KC

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans will be fresh off a bye week when taking on the Colts in an AFC South showdown this Sunday. After a slow 0-2 start, the Titans rattled off three straight victories before the bye and the veteran quarterback limited the number of his mistakes during that stretch. Now he’ll go up against a division foe for whom he’s familiar with.

Tannehill is rostered in less than 20% of fantasy leagues, so there will be plenty of opportunity to scoop him up this week.