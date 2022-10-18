Top RB pickups from the Week 7 waiver wire

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders sidelined for Week 7. Here’s a look at our running back adds to consider as you place your Week 7 waiver wire claims.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (60% Yahoo, 57% ESPN)

Next up — @ NE, @ DAL, vs. MIA

The Bears’ offense has struggled (as usual) but Khalil Herbert exits Week 6 as a fantasy running back. He took seven carries for 75 yards in last Thursday’s loss to the Commanders and is now averaging 10.3 fantasy points in standard leagues. He’s been able to do this even in the presence of David Montgomery.

Rostered in roughly 60% of fantasy leagues, this will most likely be the final week any manager will have an off chance of finding him on the waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you have the opportunity.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (65% Yahoo, 50% ESPN)

Next up — vs. GB, @ IND, vs. MIN

In the second game of his NFL career last Thursday, Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 12-7 victory over the Bears. That earned fantasy managers 12 points and he’s solidified himself as RB1 in Washington.

Robinson is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 50% ESPN leagues, so this will most likely be the final week you could possibly find him on your local waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you can.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (50% Yahoo, 38% ESPN)

Next up — @ CIN, vs. CAR, vs. LAC

Allgeier didn’t have an explosive day in the Falcons’ 28-14 upset victory over the 49ers on Sunday, but he was still heavily involved in the offense. He had 15 carries for 51 yards and has logged at least 10 carries in four of his last five outings. With Cordarrelle Patterson still out, he’s bound to continue to get his fair share of touches.

Allgeier is rostered in just 51% of Yahoo leagues and 39% of ESPN leagues, so get him now while he’s still a waiver wire commodity.

Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens (4% Yahoo, 3% ESPN)

Next up — vs. CLE, @ TB, @ NO

The veteran tailback was excellent in Week 6, taking 10 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants. He ran for just 39 rushing yards in his first two games combined, essentially keeping the seat warm for the return of J.K. Dobbins. Now, the two may be splitting carries based off Sunday’s performance.

Drake is rostered in less than 5% of fantasy leagues, so fantasy managers will have a chance to snag him off the waiver wire this week.

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (34% Yahoo, 26% ESPN)

Next up — @ CAR, vs. BAL, vs. LAR

The early-season struggles of the Buccaneers’ offense has been well documented and one thing that may add an extra dimension is getting more touches to rookie running back Rachaad White. The Arizona State product got four carries and four receiving targets in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. While none of the touches went for big gains, it’s a positive sign that he’s being incorporated into the game plan regularly.

White is rostered in 34% of Yahoo leagues and 26% of ESPN leagues, so there’s ample opportunity to snag him off the wire.