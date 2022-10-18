Top WR pickups from the Week 7 waiver wire

Week 6 of the NFL season has come to a close and we’ve got some under-the-radar players who had strong performances. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and A.J. Brown sidelined for Week 7. Here’s a look at our wide receiver adds to consider as you place your Week 7 waiver wire claims.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (27% ESPN, 20% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. NYG, vs. DEN, vs. LV

Jones has been a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence even as the Jaguars offense has struggled in recent weeks. He caught all five of his targets for 53 yards in the team’s 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday and has garnered at least five targets in four games this year. As long as he keeps getting these looks, he’ll always be a threat to explode.

Jones is rostered in less than 30% of fantasy leagues, so there will be plenty of opportunity for you to land him on your roster.

Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (32% Yahoo, 25% ESPN)

Next up — @ DAL, vs. MIA, vs. GB

The Lions are coming off a bye week and will hope to get things going with Reynolds staying consistent. Reynolds has quietly been a top 30 fantasy wide receiver this season, averaging 9.1 points per game in standard leagues.

Reynolds is rostered in just 32% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues. You most likely will be able to find him on tour local waiver wire this week.

Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders (53% ESPN, 36% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. GB, @ IND, vs. MIN

Dotson has been battling a hamstring as of late and has missed the previous two games for the Commanders. Prior to his absence, he hauled in four touchdowns and four games and was averaging 10.1 fantasy points per game in standard leagues.

Dotson is rostered in 53% of ESPN leagues and 37% of Yahoo leagues, so there’s a good chance that you could possibly find him on your waiver wire. Obviously continue to check his injury status but he’ll be a valuable commodity for the rest of the season if you can get him off the waiver wire.

Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons (1% Yahoo, 0% ESPN)

Next up — @ CIN, vs. CAR, vs. LAC

Zaccheaus hasn’t necessarily been explosive, but he’s been a consistent part of the Falcons’ offense so far this season. He has hauled in all 18 of his targets this season and netted fantasy managers 6.2 points per game, making him a top 40 fantasy receiver this season. It’s only a matter of time before he breaks off an explosive performance.

Zaccheaus is barely rostered in any league, so you’re more than likely to find him on the waiver wire this week.

Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers (0% ESPN and Yahoo)

Next up — vs. TB, @ ATL, @ CIN

Marshall has barely made a dent in the stat sheet in the two games that he’s played this season. However, I bring him up because of the changing circumstances in Carolina following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. The Panthers appear to be in full fire sale mode with reports that they’re listening to offers for wide receiver D.J. Moore and running back Christian McCaffrey. They made their first move on Monday when trading receiver Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals, dealing the wideout just 24 hours after interim head coach Steve Wilks kicked him off the sidelines. When the dust settles, Marshall could be seeing a significant increase in playing time and targets, so keep an eye out for him.

Marshall is rostered in virtually no leagues, so it could be a savvy play to scoop him up right now.