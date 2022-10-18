Top TE pickups from the Week 7 waiver wire

The tight end spot remains a top-heavy position in fantasy football. The likes of Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce continued to dominate in Week 6, but there were some under-the-radar performances as well.

If you don’t have the luxury of a top tight end (or your regular starter has a bye week), then check out these waiver wire options heading into Week 7.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (28% ESPN)

Next up — @ WAS, @ BUF, @ DET

The Packers threw the ball more often than usual while trying to make a comeback against the Jets. While Green Bay lost 27-10, Tonyan had a nice day with 10 catches on 12 targets for 90 yards. That’s good enough to rank as the fourth-best fantasy TE in Week 6.

We can’t expect Tonyan to replicate that performance every week, but it’s nice to know he has upside if the Packers fall into pass-heavy mode. The Green Bay TE is available in more than two-thirds of fantasy leagues on ESPN.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (30% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYG, vs. DEN, vs. LVR

Coming off a decent five reception (six targets) and 40 yard performance at Indianapolis, Engram is starting to emerge as a top target for QB Trevor Lawrence. He has caught at least five passes in back-to-back weeks, totaling a combined 109 receiving yards in those two games.

Engram was rostered in 20% of ESPN fantasy leagues at this time last week. That number has increased to 30%, and it could hover closer to 50% after waivers are processed heading into Week 7.

Daniel Bellinger, New York Giants (3% ESPN)

Next up — @ JAC, @ SEA, BYE

Bellinger has made this list in two straight weeks. If you recall, he had two catches for 22 yards and a rushing touchdown in London against the Packers. He had quite the encore on Sunday vs. Baltimore, catching five passes (five targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown.

You better believe that Bellinger is going to be a popular add this week, and he’s widely available on the waiver wire. Managers who need help at tight end (or a bye week filler) should consider him as a decent option.

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (1% ESPN)

Next up — vs. DET, vs. CHI, BYE

Dallas starting TE Dalton Schultz didn’t play on Sunday Night Football at Philadelphia due to a knee injury. Jake Ferguson stepped up in his absence, catching four passes (six targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown.

It remains to be seen if Schultz will miss more time, and Ferguson’s fantasy potential is directly tied to his status. Ferguson makes for a decent backup plan for those fantasy managers who currently hold Schultz.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1% ESPN)

Next up — @ CAR, vs. BAL, vs. LAR

Cade Otton didn’t impress on Sunday at Pittsburgh, catching just two passes (three targets) for 23 yards. However, the rookie TE has interesting fantasy potential moving forward.

Fellow Tampa Bay TE, Cameron Brate, suffered a neck injury on Sunday, and his status is highly questionable heading into next week. The last time Brate missed a game, Otton went for six receptions (seven targets) and 43 yards in Week 5 vs. Atlanta.

Because of that, Otton has streaming appeal while sitting on the waiver wire in nearly every fantasy league.