Top defenses to pick up from the Week 7 waiver wire

Several top defenses have byes in Week 7, including the Bills and the Eagles, so make sure to have your backup D/ST ready to start in your lineup. If you’re looking for a reliable D/ST unit to pick up from the waiver wire this week and grab some points, here are a few options who might be available in your league.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Next up — CHI, NYJ, IND

The Pats’ defense is finally starting to take shape and have kept their last two opponents to an impressive total of 15 points. Even the Browns’ talented backfield was kept in check in Week 6. held to just 70 yards on the ground. They racked up 13 fantasy points against Cleveland this week, and their October schedule should set them up for more success.

Next up — CLE, TB, NO

The Ravens have recorded an interception in each of their first six games and are the only NFL team to do so. With four sacks this week against the Bengals, they racked up eight fantasy points to bring their season average to a respectable 6.7 points per game.