Top kicker pickups from the Week 7 waiver wire

As you’re looking ahead to your fantasy lineup for Week 7, make sure your kicker isn’t sitting out on a bye next weekend. If he is, we have some other options who might be available to pick up from the waiver wire for you to consider.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (56.7%)

Next up — CAR, BAL, LAR

The Bucs relied heavily on Succop this week to put up points against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offensive line’s struggle to protect Brady sets Succop up for plenty of kicking opportunities. He went 4-for-4 on field goals in Week 6.

Brandon McManus, Denver Broncos (78%)

Next up — NYJ, JAC, TEN

This Broncos team is field goal central. McManus scored 100% of the Broncos’ points in Week 5, going 3-for-4 on field goals, and until Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett figure some things out in Denver, they’re going to keep turning to McManus rather than going for it on fourth down.

Nick Folk, New England Patriots (65.2%)

Next up — CHI, NYJ, IND

Folk has missed just two field goals this year, one of which was from 45 yards this week. He’s been otherwise consistent from any distance on the field and has scored 45 points for the Pats so far this season.