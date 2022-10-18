Top-5 Week 7 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

Week 6 of the NFL season is in the books and as always, a handful of under-the-radar players stepped up with big weeks on the field. These guys turned some heads over the weekend, especially fantasy football managers who are looking for depth this upcoming week.

Byes could force some fantasy managers to scour the waiver wire if their usual starter isn’t playing this week. That will especially hold true with the likes of Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook sidelined for Week 7.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 7 waiver wire claims.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Trevor Lawrence: QB, Jacksonville Jagaurs (65% Yahoo, 55% ESPN)

Next up — vs. NYG, vs. DEN, vs. LV

Jacksonvilles been struggling as of late with three straight losses, but Trevor Lawrence has still been a productive fantasy quarterback. In Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the Colts, he went 21-23 through the air for 168 yards and a touchdown, also adding an additional two scores on the ground. That earned fantasy managers 25 points for Week 6, solidifying his spot as a top 10 fantasy quarterback this season.

Lawrence is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 55% of ESPN leagues, so it’s a coin flip whether you’ll be able to find him on your waiver wire this week. If you do and you need quarterback help, put in a bid immediately.

Khalil Herbert: RB, Chicago Bears (60% Yahoo, 57% ESPN)

Next up — @ NE, @ DAL, vs. MIA

The Bears’ offense has struggled (as usual) but Khalil Herbert exits Week 6 as a fantasy running back. He took seven carries for 75 yards in last Thursday’s loss to the Commanders and is now averaging 10.3 fantasy points in standard leagues. He’s been able to do this even in the presence of David Montgomery.

Rostered in roughly 60% of fantasy leagues, this will most likely be the final week any manager will have an off chance of finding him on the waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you have the opportunity.

Brian Robinson Jr.: RB, Washington Commanders (65% Yahoo, 50% ESPN)

Next up — vs. GB, @ IND, vs. MIN

In the second game of his NFL career last Thursday, Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 12-7 victory over the Bears. That earned fantasy managers 12 points and he’s solidified himself as RB1 in Washington.

Robinson is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 50% ESPN leagues, so this will most likely be the final week you could possibly find him on your local waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you can.

Josh Reynolds: WR, Detroit Lions (32% Yahoo, 25% ESPN)

Next up — @ DAL, vs. MIA, vs. GB

The Lions are coming off a bye week and will hope to get things going with Reynolds staying consistent. Reynolds has quietly been a top 30 fantasy wide receiver this season, averaging 9.1 points per game in standard leagues.

Reynolds is rostered in just 32% of Yahoo leagues and 25% of ESPN leagues. You most likely will be able to find him on tour local waiver wire this week.

Zay Jones: WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (27% ESPN, 20% Yahoo)

Next up — vs. NYG, vs. DEN, vs. LV

Jones has been a consistent target for Trevor Lawrence even as the Jaguars offense has struggled in recent weeks. He caught all five of his targets for 53 yards in the team’s 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday and has garnered at least five targets in four games this year. As long as he keeps getting these looks, he’ll always be a threat to explode.

Jones is rostered in less than 30% of fantasy leagues, so there will be plenty of opportunity for you to land him on your roster.