Full schedule for Yankees vs. Astros ALCS in 2022 MLB playoffs

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face each other in the ALCS for a third time in six season in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Yankees were able to survive the Cleveland Guardians in five games with a win on Tuesday afternoon. The Astros have been waiting for their opponent since winning their ALDS series vs. the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Below is the schedule for the 2022 ALCS.

The Yankees defeated the Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday and head straight to Houston for Game 1 on Wednesday. The Astros haven’t played since defeating the Mariners in three games in their ALDS on Saturday. Justin Verlander is set to pitch Game 1 for the Astros while Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros ALCS schedule

Game 1: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Astros at Yankees Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS*

Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary