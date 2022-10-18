 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full schedule for Yankees vs. Astros ALCS in 2022 MLB playoffs

We go over the dates and times for Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS of the 2022 postseason.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates defeating the Seattle Mariners 1-0in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will face each other in the ALCS for a third time in six season in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Yankees were able to survive the Cleveland Guardians in five games with a win on Tuesday afternoon. The Astros have been waiting for their opponent since winning their ALDS series vs. the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Below is the schedule for the 2022 ALCS.

The Yankees defeated the Guardians 5-1 in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday and head straight to Houston for Game 1 on Wednesday. The Astros haven’t played since defeating the Mariners in three games in their ALDS on Saturday. Justin Verlander is set to pitch Game 1 for the Astros while Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros ALCS schedule

Game 1: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 2: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 3: Astros at Yankees Saturday, Oct. 22, 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 7:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS*
Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:07 p.m. ET, TBS*
Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS*

*if necessary

