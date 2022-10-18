Who is favored to win Yankees vs. Astros ALCS?

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros in the 2022 ALCS in the MLB postseason. This is the third time these two teams have faced each other in the ALCS in the past six seasons, the Astros making their sixth straight appearance. The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in their ALDS. The Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in three games over the weekend. Let’s take a look at who is favored to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Astros ALCS odds

NYY: +155

HOU: -175

The Astros are favored and rightfully so. Houston has had time to get the rotation some rest having won the ALDS on Saturday. Justin Verlander will go in Game 1 against Jameson Taillon, so it’s hard to see the Astros falling behind early in the series. The Yankees also have a depleted bullpen that has had to pitch a lot of innings so far this postseason. New York could get DJ LeMahieu back in the lineup, which would be a big boost. Is it enough to help the Yanks get past the Astros? We’ll see. New York got some timely hitting and HRs against Cleveland, but overall hit poorly. Houston could have easily lost the ALDS to the Mariners, but Yordan Alvarez bailed the team out twice.