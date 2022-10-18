Best bye week replacements for TEs Dallas Goedert, Tyler Higbee for Week 7

Tight ends Tyler Higbee, Dallas Goedert, and Dawson Knox won’t be available in fantasy lineups this weekend as their teams sit out on byes. Here, we go through possible replacements at the TE position who might be available on your fantasy league’s waiver wire.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Robert Tonyan vs. Washington Commanders

Tonyan had a huge week against the Jets, adding 90 receiving yards and 19 fantasy points. It’s always tough to tell whether those stats will repeat week-to-week for TEs, but Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been frustrated with his receivers this season and may be looking to Tonyan as a more frequent option in the coming weeks. Tonyan’s 12 targets on Sunday were his most all season by a margin of five.

Tonyan is rostered in 27.6% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Hayden Hurst vs. Atlanta Falcons

I’ve been on the Hayden Hurst train for awhile now. He doesn’t blow your lineup away with fantasy points, but he’s much more solid and consistent week-to-week than a lot of tight ends in the league. Hurst gained 21 yards this week against the Saints, which is on the low side for him, and he scored a touchdown in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Bengals’ tight end is rostered in 51.8% of ESPN fantasy leagues.