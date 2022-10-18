Best bye week replacements for RBs Dalvin Cook, Devin Singletary, Miles Sanders

Week 7 will take plenty of favorite running backs out of fantasy contention due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on Dalvin Cook, Miles Sanders, or Darrell Henderson so far will have to look elsewhere for their RB production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Khalil Herbert vs. Patriots

The Bears’ offense has struggled (as usual) but Khalil Herbert exits Week 6 as a fantasy running back. He took seven carries for 75 yards in last Thursday’s loss to the Commanders and is now averaging 10.3 fantasy points in standard leagues. He’s been able to do this even in the presence of David Montgomery.

Rostered in roughly 60% of fantasy leagues, this will most likely be the final week any manager will have an off chance of finding him on the waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you have the opportunity. It’ll be interesting to see a potential running back duel between him and Rhamondre Stevenson on Monday Night Football this week.

Brian Robinson Jr. vs. Packers

In the second game of his NFL career last Thursday, Robinson had 17 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in the team’s 12-7 victory over the Bears. That earned fantasy managers 12 points and he’s solidified himself as RB1 in Washington.

Robinson is rostered in 65% of Yahoo leagues and 50% ESPN leagues, so this will most likely be the final week you could possibly find him on your local waiver wire. Submit a bid for him if you can.

Tyler Allgeier vs. Bengals

Allgeier didn’t have an explosive day in the Falcons’ 28-14 upset victory over the 49ers on Sunday, but he was still heavily involved in the offense. He had 15 carries for 51 yards and has logged at least 10 carries in four of his last five outings. With Cordarrelle Patterson still out, he’s bound to continue to get his fair share of touches.

Allgeier is rostered in just 51% of Yahoo leagues and 39% of ESPN leagues, so get him now while he’s still a waiver wire commodity.