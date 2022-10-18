Best bye week replacements for Eagles, Bills D/STs in Week 7

Week 7 will take a few top defense/special team units out of fantasy contention due to byes. Fantasy managers who have leaned on the Bills or Eagles units so far will have to look elsewhere for their D/ST production this week. Here, we take a look at some possible alternative options who might be available on the waiver wire in your league this week.

Week 7 byes: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Broncos D/ST vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos games have been ugly so far but their defense has held up its end of the bargain. Heading into Week 6, they boasted the sixth best unit in the league with 17 sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries.

The Broncos D/ST unit is rostered in just 33% of ESPN leagues, so they should be waiting for you on the waiver wire when the team hosts the Jets this Sunday.

Patriots D/ST vs. Bears

The New England Patriots defense have scored double digit fantasy points in back-to-back games and have the seventh ranked unit heading into Week 7. Against the Browns this past Sunday, they recorded four sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries in the blowout victory.

The Pats’ D/ST unit is rostered in just 23% of fantasy leagues across the board. That means they should be available for your when matching up against the struggling Bears for Monday Night Football this week.