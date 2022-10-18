How to watch Wrexham soccer via live stream for FA Cup qualifying match replay

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, are going to get another chance to qualify for the FA Cup. A late equalizer in Saturday’s match from Blyth Spartans forced a replay, so the two sides will go at it once again Tuesday to determine who advances to the First Round Proper in the competition. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

Wrexham AFC vs. Blyth Spartans

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Livestream: ESPN+, Wrexham website

Wrexham fans likely thought they were through after Thomas O’Conner’s goal in the 76th minute from a free kick which was deflected. Unfortunately, Wrexham gave up a free kick in the 90th minute which Blyth Spartans put in the net to level things up and force a replay.

If Tuesday’s FA Cup qualifying replay is tied after regulation, the teams will go to extra time. If it is still tied at that point, there will be a penalty shootout.