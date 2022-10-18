How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 12

It’s a midweek Matchday 12 slate in the Premier League, which is not an unusual occurence. Given the World Cup schedule for this year, the EPL schedule is more fluid and likely is going to feature compact weeks like this one. Throw in a suspension of play for the Queen’s passing and scheduling becomes even more challenging.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The headliner of this slate was supposed to be Arsenal-Manchester City but it has been postponed due to the Gunners’ Europa League commitments. Instead, Manchester United and Tottenham will anchor the midweek schedule. United are coming off a 0-0 draw to Newcastle in Matchday 11, while Spurs got a 2-0 win over Everton. Liverpool got a big 1-0 win over Man City Sunday and will look to keep the good vibes going against West Ham. Leicester City and Leeds close out Matchday 12 in a contest which could loom large in the relegation picture.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 12 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 12 schedule

Tuesday, October 18

Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest - 2:30 p.m. ET - USA

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves - 3:15 p.m. ET - Peacock

Wednesday, October 19

Bournemouth vs. Southampton - 2:30 p.m. ET - Peacock

Liverpool vs. West Ham United - 2:30 p.m. ET - Peacock

Brentford vs. Chelsea - 2:30 p.m. ET - USA, NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Everton - 2:30 p.m. ET - Peacock

Manchester United vs. Tottenham - 3:15 p.m. ET - Peacock

Thursday, October 20

Fulham vs. Aston Villa - 2:30 p.m. ET - USA, NBCSports.com

Leicester City vs. Leeds United - 3:15 p.m. ET - Peacock