Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the CJ CUP

Some of the world’s top golfers will travel to the Congaree Golf Course this weekend to compete in the sixth annual iteration of the PGA TOUR’s CJ Cup. The CJ Cup traveled from South Korea to Las Vegas before ending up in Gillisonville, South Carolina, where it will be played for the first time from Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23.

The field includes some of the biggest names in the sport — 2021 CJ Cup winner Rory McIlory, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas will all make their way to Congaree to compete for the CJ Cup title.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McIlroy is the favorite at +650. Rahm is the second choice at +900, with Scheffler checking in at +1100 for his first PGA TOUR event of 2022-23, and Justin Thomas and one-time winner this year Max Homa both listed at +1600.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBCSports.com.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Thursday’s Featured Groups

12:49 p.m.: Cameron Young/Scottie Scheffler/Sungjae Im

1:01 p.m.: Jordan Spieth/Max Homa/Hideki Matsuyama

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina on Thursday.