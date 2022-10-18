Week 7 PPR running backs fantasy football rankings

Good day or evening or morning or whatever is where you are at this point in time. We’ve got fantasy football ranking for PPR running backs just below here.

Injury news to monitor

D’Andre Swift should be ready to go coming off the Lions bye week. Hopefully he gets right into practicing on Wednesday.

Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two weeks due to an ankle injury, but did practice more last week than the previous week. He should have a decent chance of returning this week.

James Conner couldn’t play last week due to a ribs injury. He now has a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game. He has a chance, but this week could be Eno Benjamin’s start once again.

J.K. Dobbins missed much of last week’s game due to knee trouble. It will be interesting to see how much or if he practices this week. Kenyan Drake took over for him and had a big game, but Justice Hill was also out and could return this week from his hamstring injury.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 fantasy football running back rankings