Week 7 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 7 of the NFL season! We’ve got some of the best quarterbacks in the league taking a nap on the couch this weekend, so we’re going to have to get weird with the QB picks.

Injury news to monitor

Dak Prescott is on track to return this weekend to face the Lions. It’s not a lock, but as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks he should be out there.

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from his concussion this week against the Steelers on MNF.

Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 6 and will need to be cleared to play against the Dolphins in Week 7.

Carson Wentz fractured his ring finger and will miss 4-6 weeks. Taylor Heinicke will take over in his absence.

Jameis Winston served as Andy Dalton’s backup last week and should be ready to go as the starter this week unless the Saints have other plans.

Mac Jones was close to returning last week, so Monday night in Chicago feels like a good possibility for him to play. But, Bailey Zappe has been playing well, so if Jones isn’t 100%, they could hold him out again.

Baker Mayfield and P.J Walker both have injuries that will limit them in getting ready this week, while Sam Darnold is also close to returning. There’s not a QB here worth playing in fantasy, but we might not know which QB to not play for a while.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

There are going to be a lot of winning fantasy teams that need a replacement quarterback this week.

Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings