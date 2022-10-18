Week 7 PPR flex fantasy football rankings

Week 7 of the NFL season is here for all of us to enjoy. The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0 and taking a well earned break this week, while the Buffalo Bills are coming off a huge win in Kansas City. There has been some pretty awful football played this season, usually on Thursday nights, but the top teams are still showing that they are the real deal.

But how are your fantasy teams doing? We are now at a point where many teams are in must-win mode if they are to make a play for the fake playoffs.

Injury news to monitor

Dak Prescott is on track to return this weekend to face the Lions. It’s not a lock, but as long as he doesn’t have any setbacks he should be out there.

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from his concussion this week against the Steelers on MNF.

Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion in Week 6 and will need to be cleared to play against the Dolphins in Week 7.

Carson Wentz fractured his ring finger and will miss 4-6 weeks. Taylor Heinicke will take over in his absence.

D’Andre Swift should be ready to go coming off the Lions bye week. Hopefully he gets right into practicing on Wednesday.

Jonathan Taylor has missed the last two weeks due to an ankle injury, but did practice more last week than the previous week. He should have a decent chance of returning this week.

Jameis Winston served as Andy Dalton’s backup last week and should be ready to go as the starter this week unless the Saints have other plans.

Mac Jones was close to returning last week, so Monday night in Chicago feels like a good possibility for him to play. But, Bailey Zappe has been playing well, so if Jones isn’t 100%, they could hold him out again.

Nyheim Hines remained out last week with a concussion. He’ll need to clear protocol to play against the Titans this week.

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are unlikely to play on Thursday night as the two are dealing with foot and ankle injuries. Chris Olave will return from his concussion, serving as the only true starting receiver for the Saints.

James Conner couldn’t play last week due to a ribs injury. He now has a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game. He has a chance, but this week could be Eno Benjamin’s start once again.

Marquise Brown won’t miss the whole season with a fracture in his foot, but he will miss around 6 weeks. The Cardinals brought in Robbie Anderson via trade, but he will have a tough time getting up to speed for a Thursday night game. The good news for the Cardinals is that DeAndre Hopkins should be able to return from his suspension for this matchup with the Saints.

Darren Waller left Week 5’s MNF game with a hamstring injury. He had the bye to get healthy, but we don’t know how severe the injury is at the moment. We’ll need to stay tuned to practice reports.

Pat Freiermuth missed last week’s game due to a concussion. He could be cleared this week, but we’ll have to wait to see on that.

Keenan Allen remained out in Week 6 due to a lingering hamstring injury. He will have a chance of returning this week, but we shall wait to see.

Damien Williams is close to returning from his ribs injury. If he does return this week, he should move up to a top 2 spot in the backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson still out.

Rashod Bateman missed his second game last week due to a foot injury, but John Harbaugh sounded like he has a real chance to return this week.

J.K. Dobbins missed much of last week’s game due to knee trouble. It will be interesting to see how much or if he practices this week. Kenyan Drake took over for him and had a big game, but Justice Hill was also out and could return this week from his hamstring injury.

Baker Mayfield and P.J Walker both have injuries that will limit them in getting ready this week, while Sam Darnold is also close to returning. There’s not a QB here worth playing in fantasy, but we might not know which QB to not play for a while.

Dalton Schultz tweaked his knee injury before last week’s game and sat out. It seems like a good time to shut him down with two games they’ll be favored in and then a bye coming up, but we’ll see.

Randall Cobb injured his ankle and will be out for a while it seems. Sammy Watkins could return sooner than later, but there are no official reports.

Julio Jones missed last week’s game with a knee injury. The team is taking a cautious approach with the veteran, so it’s difficult to know when he will return.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

There are a bunch of top of the line fantasy starters taking a break this week, so prepare yourselves via waivers or trades or sorcery.

Week 7 fantasy football PPR flex rankings