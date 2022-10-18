Week 7 PPR wide receivers fantasy football rankings

Week 7 is here and fantasy football is also along for the ride. The good news is that we should get a truly healthy Amon-Ra St. Brown back this week, but we’re going to lose Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith to byes.

Injury news to monitor

Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry are unlikely to play on Thursday night as the two are dealing with foot and ankle injuries. Chris Olave will return from his concussion, serving as the only true starting receiver for the Saints.

Keenan Allen remained out in Week 6 due to a lingering hamstring injury. He will have a chance of returning this week, but we shall wait to see.

Marquise Brown won’t miss the whole season with a fracture in his foot, but he will miss around 6 weeks. The Cardinals brought in Robbie Anderson via trade, but he will have a tough time getting up to speed for a Thursday night game. The good news for the Cardinals is that DeAndre Hopkins should be able to return from his suspension for this matchup with the Saints.

Rashod Bateman missed his second game last week due to a foot injury, but John Harbaugh sounded like he has a real chance to return this week.

Randall Cobb injured his ankle and will be out for a while it seems. Sammy Watkins could return sooner than later, but there are no official reports.

Julio Jones missed last week’s game with a knee injury. The team is taking a cautious approach with the veteran, so it’s difficult to know when he will return.

Teams on bye

Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles

Week 7 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings