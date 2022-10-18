Moneyline pick for Phillies vs Padres in Game 1 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET from Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Each team will have an ace on the mound as Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish are the probable starting pitchers. Let’s take a look at this game’s moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs Padres Game 1 moneyline odds

PHI: +105

SD: -125

These two teams were separated by only two games during the regular season and look pretty evenly matched entering this series. Both offenses are led by an elite star — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — and have received big contributions during the playoffs from unheralded outfielders — Brandon Marsh and Trent Grisham. Both starting rotations have multiple pitchers who can shut down the opposition. Maybe the Padres’ rotation is a little deeper with Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, but the Phillies’ duo of Wheeler and Aaron Nola is formidable. Both bullpens have righted themselves at the perfect time. Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez have formed a top-notch late-inning combo for Philadelphia. But no reliever in this series is better than Josh Hader, who looks like he is all the way back to being unhittable after a rough start to his Padres career.

For this particular game, the edge looks like it lies with the Phillies because of their deeper lineup. Both starting pitchers are fantastic, but Darvish has the tougher task here. Harper and Nick Castellanos each entered this postseason enduring a prolonged slump, but they look locked in right now. J.T. Realmuto has had a few big hits. Rhys Hoskins had arguably the biggest hit of the NLDS — and inarguably the best bat flip/spike celebration. Marsh led the way in Game 4 with a huge three-run homer. Jean Segura hit .462 during the series. Plus, it’s only a matter of time before NL home run leader Kyle Schwarber turns it on. The Padres have gotten good performances from Jake Cronenworth and Austin Nola, Aaron’s older brother. But until Juan Soto starts looking like himself, San Diego’s lineup is much easier to navigate by comparison. Soto is 7-for-28 with a lowly .586 OPS during this postseason.

Pick: PHI +105