How to watch Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS Game 1 via live stream on FS1

The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010. The Padres have waited nearly a quarter of a century to get back to this spot. And the fact that either of these teams is still playing this deep into October is what makes the MLB playoffs great.

The Phillies eliminated their NL East rivals and the defending champions, the Atlanta Braves, during the Division Series. More accurately, the Phillies bashed them out of the playoffs as they outscored Atlanta 17-4 in the series’ final two games. Philadelphia hit five homers over those games.

The Padres’ victory had to feel even more cathartic as they took down the 111-win Dodgers in four games. The Dodgers had absolutely dominated San Diego over the past couple of seasons, but the Padres’ limited that potent lineup to only seven runs over the final three games of the series. San Diego clinched the series with the help of a five-run seventh inning which erased a 3-0 deficit in Game 4.

Game 1 of the NLCS is scheduled to begin from San Diego’s Petco Park at 8:03 p.m. ET. The Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Padres’ Yu Darvish are the scheduled starting pitchers. Here is how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Padres Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 8:03 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Padres -125, Phillies +105

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app