 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What channel is Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Padres host the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLCS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies is congratulated by Bryce Harper #3 following an in the park home run against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The two lowest seeds in the National League playoff bracket, the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, will meet in the NLCS, which begins today. The Phillies knocked off the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the previous round. Meanwhile, the Padres got past the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card round before upsetting the 111-win Dodgers in their Division Series. Those surprising results have left us with two teams that hardly anyone predicted would be here just two weeks ago. The probable starting pitchers for tonight’s NLCS Game 1 from San Diego’s Petco Park are the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Padres’ Yu Darvish. Here are the details on how you can watch this unexpected matchup as well as the start time.

Phillies vs Padres, Game 1 NLCS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

More From DraftKings Nation