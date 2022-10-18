What channel is Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 1 on and when does it start

The two lowest seeds in the National League playoff bracket, the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres, will meet in the NLCS, which begins today. The Phillies knocked off the reigning World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the previous round. Meanwhile, the Padres got past the 101-win Mets in the Wild Card round before upsetting the 111-win Dodgers in their Division Series. Those surprising results have left us with two teams that hardly anyone predicted would be here just two weeks ago. The probable starting pitchers for tonight’s NLCS Game 1 from San Diego’s Petco Park are the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Padres’ Yu Darvish. Here are the details on how you can watch this unexpected matchup as well as the start time.
Phillies vs Padres, Game 1 NLCS TV Info
Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 18
Game time: 8:03 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app