How to watch WWE NXT via live stream and what to watch on October 18

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

This is the officially go-home show to Saturday’s Halloween Havoc pay-per-view and it’s an episode that will have an aura of mystery. There are a handful of matches tonight that will have mystery competitors as the developmental brand puts the finishing touches on the build towards this weekend’s event.

How to watch WWE NXT

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on WWE NXT

As mentioned before, we’ll get the finishing touches on the build towards Halloween Havoc and that includes the main event triple threat match between NXT Champion Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and J.D. McDonagh. In the main event of last week’s show, Dragunov defeated Grayson Waller in singles action before the champ speared him in the middle of the ring. We’ll most likely get a standoff between the three competitors tonight.

Alba Fyre is set to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose for the title at Havoc but must first get through Sonya Deville tonight. Last week, Fyre defeated Jacy Jayne in singles action before a hooded Deville came out of the crowd and attacked Fyre on behalf of her former tag team partner Rose. We’ll see if Fyre can overcome another challenge before this Saturday.

Former friends turned enemies Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez are on a collision course for a “Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal” match this Saturday and will choose each other’s opponents for tonight’s show. Perez appeared on Friday Night Smackdown last week, helping Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi fight Damage Control in a six-women tag match. She selected Rodriguez as Jade’s opponent for tonight’s show while Jade chose Rhea Ripley as Perez’s opponent.

Also on the show, Cameron Grimes will choose two mystery partners to battle the Schism in a six-man tag tonight. Along with that, Tony D’Angelo has been frustrated with Stacks Lorenzo dropping the ball in his absence. So D’Angelo will choose an opponent for Stacks as punishment.