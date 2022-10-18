How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on October 18

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a special Tuesday night episode coming live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

With TBS airing Game 1 of the MLB’s American League Championship Series on Wednesday, Dynamite got bumped up one day. It’s being touted as ‘Title Tuesday’ as four championship matches will be held on the show tonight. We’ll see if there’s any title changes for this episode.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Tuesday, October 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Fresh off signing a five-year extension with the company, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns to his hometown of Cincinnati tonight and will defend his belt against former champion “Hangman” Adam Page. Page earned this opportunity when winning a No. 1 contender’s battle royale on Rampage last month and cut an impassioned promo on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Looming in the background however is MJF, who still possesses the Casino Ladder Match chip from All Out that guarantees himself a title match. He has been threatening cashing it in at a random time in a similar fashion to WWE’s Money in the Bank briefcase, so we’ll see if he gets involved in this match.

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm is set to defend her title tonight when going one-on-one with former champion Hikaru Shida. The two have been teaming the past few weeks to battle the likes of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter and have had Saraya on their side. We’ll see who comes out on top here.

Also on the show, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Dalton Castle and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle will defend their belts against Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends. Cassidy defeated Pac in the main event of last week’s show to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion.