Why is AEW Dynamite on Tuesday this week?

Weekly viewers of AEW Dynamite will have to alter their schedule as the show will air on Tuesday this week instead its normal Wednesday night slot.

The show got bumped up a day due to TBS carrying MLB’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians/New York Yankees. Game 1 will begin on Wednesday at 7:37 p.m. ET, basically taking over the entirety of the normal Dynamite slot. As a result, the wrestling company decided to move their flagship up a day to Tuesday, which would coincidentally put them head-to-head with WWE’s NXT for the first time in over a year.

AEW is touting this week’s show as ‘Title Tuesday’ with four championship matches set. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will defend his title in his hometown of Cincinnati when taking on “Hangman” Adam Page and interim AEW Women’s World Champion will defend against Hikaru Shida.

Should the ALCS go the distance, then the decisive Game 7 will air on TBS next Wednesday. Next week’s episode of Dynamite is already set to come live from Norfolk, VA, that same night, so the company will most likely just move to its sister station on TNT.