Pick on the Moneyline for the Phillies-Padres game on October 18

The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies begin the National League Championship series in California on Tuesday with a pair of All-Stars getting the start.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres (-125, 6.5)

Yu Darvish goes for the Padres, who enters having allowed three runs or fewer in 10 straight starts, dating back to the regular season, and had a 2.60 ERA in San Diego compared to a road ERA of 3.50 during the regular season.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, who had a 3.86 ERA on the road during the regular season versus a 1.85 home ERA, but enters having surrender just three runs across 12 1/3 in his two starts this postseason.

The Padres bullpen has been at its best this postseason, supplying a 2.19 ERA in the playoffs after a 3.83 ERA in the regular season while the Phillies have the highest bullpen ERA among all National League teams since the All-Star break.

The Padres are 8-1 in Darvish’s last nine starts and with Josh Hader having not allowed an earned run in each of his past 14 pitching appearances, the Padres will take the early edge in the series.

The Play: Padres -125