Will Guardians and Yankees finally play ALDS Game 5 today?

Rain, unfortunately, has been one of the top stories in the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. First, it caused Game 2 to be pushed back by a day, forcing the erasure of the scheduled off-day prior to Saturday’s Game 3. Then everyone was forced to wait an extra day for the end of this series after Monday’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium was rained out.

But we’ve got some good news: Game 5 will definitely be played today. It might be a little chilly at first pitch in the Bronx at 4:07 p.m. ET, but that won’t cause any further delays.

Tuesday's Weather Rating: 7/10



Sunshine makes a triumphant return! Chillier, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50's and a consistent westerly breeze. Temperatures falling into the lower 40's tonight. All good for Yankees ALDS Game 5. The vibes are good!! — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 18, 2022

Whoever wins today will have to keep their celebration short as they need to get on a plane Tuesday night and get down to Houston for ALCS Game 1 against the Astros. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:37 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Guardians have lost 10 consecutive playoff elimination games, which is the longest streak in MLB history. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 8-5 in potential elimination games since 2017. That includes their Game 4 win at Cleveland on Sunday night. However, home teams are only 61-63 in winner-take-all postseason games.

The Yankees are listed at -165 on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline. The underdog Guardians have +140 odds to win and advance.