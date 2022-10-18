Will Guardians and Yankees finally play ALDS Game 5 today?

Rain, unfortunately, has been one of the top stories in the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. First, it caused Game 2 to be pushed back by a day, forcing the erasure of the scheduled off-day prior to Saturday’s Game 3. Then everyone was forced to wait an extra day for the end of this series after Monday’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium was rained out.
But we’ve got some good news: Game 5 will definitely be played today. It might be a little chilly at first pitch in the Bronx at 4:07 p.m. ET, but that won’t cause any further delays.
Tuesday's Weather Rating: 7/10— New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 18, 2022
Sunshine makes a triumphant return! Chillier, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50's and a consistent westerly breeze. Temperatures falling into the lower 40's tonight. All good for Yankees ALDS Game 5. The vibes are good!!
Whoever wins today will have to keep their celebration short as they need to get on a plane Tuesday night and get down to Houston for ALCS Game 1 against the Astros. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:37 p.m. ET Wednesday.
The Guardians have lost 10 consecutive playoff elimination games, which is the longest streak in MLB history. Meanwhile, the Yankees are 8-5 in potential elimination games since 2017. That includes their Game 4 win at Cleveland on Sunday night. However, home teams are only 61-63 in winner-take-all postseason games.
The Yankees are listed at -165 on the DraftKings Sportsbook moneyline. The underdog Guardians have +140 odds to win and advance.