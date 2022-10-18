Early Week 7 NFL Sharp Report

Wake up with VSiN Daily Morning Bets, a quick 15-minute podcast posted at 6:30 a.m. ET highlighting the top games and biggest line moves of the day. For a comprehensive breakdown of Tuesday’s betting action, be sure to catch the VSiN Market Insights Podcast. It will be posted by 2:30 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, let’s discuss where early smart money is leaning for NFL Week 7...

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-3, 42.5)

The Colts (3-2-1) have won two straight games and just beat the Jaguars 34-27, covering as 1.5-point home favorites. Meanwhile, the Titans (3-2) are coming off a bye and riding a three-game win streak. Tennessee beat Washington 21-17 before the bye, winning as a road pick’em. This line opened with the Titans listed as a short 1.5-point home favorite. Respected money has laid the chalk with Tennessee, steaming the Titans up from -1.5 to -3. Favorites off a bye, like the Titans here, are roughly 57% ATS over the past decade. This is due to the extra week of rest, rehab and game-planning advantage. Tennessee is receiving 74% of bets and 83% of money, indicating both “Pro and Joe” support. The Titans are -150 on the moneyline. The total has risen slightly from 42 to 42.5.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 52.5)

The Seahawks (3-3) have won two of their last three games and just beat the Cardinals 19-9, winning outright as 2.5-point home dogs. On the other hand, the Chargers (4-2) have won three straight games and just beat the Broncos 19-16 but failed to cover as 4-point home favorites. This line opened with the Chargers listed as a 7.5-point home favorite. Respected money has grabbed the points with the Seahawks, dropping Seattle from 7.5 to 7. The Seahawks 7 is juiced up to -115, signaling a possible further drop down to 6.5. Dogs 3.5 or more are 38-19 (67%) this season. Dogs that missed the playoffs the previous season are 39-24 ATS (62%). Seattle also enjoys a rest vs tired advantage, having played on Sunday while the Chargers played on Monday. Sharp money has also hit this under, dropping the total from 53 to 52.5.

