Gerry Bohanon to miss the rest of USF’s season with a shoulder injury

USF Bulls quarterback Gerry Bohanon will miss the rest of 2022 with a shoulder injury. This is a big blow for South Florida, who was hoping to end the season strong behind the star transfer.

He joins WR Ajou, DT Cheney, OT Jennings & LB Norris who have suffered season-ending injuries & 21 starters or 2-deep players that have missed games due to injury.https://t.co/qFf0C1PBWz — USF Football (@USFFootball) October 18, 2022

The Baylor transfer was part of a Big 12 championship last season, but was floundering for a 1-6 Bulls team that has not come close to meeting expectations this season.

Bohanon was 91-160 passing for 1070 and six touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He added 386 yards net-positive rushing, including sack yardage, on 60 attempts with three scores on the ground as well.

It’s another blow to a once-proud program that has fallen by the wayside even in the minor league American Conference. USF is 4-25 under head coach Jeff Scott, and 1-24 against FBS programs. The Bulls are currently ninth out of ten non-academy schools in the American Conference recruiting rankings for 2023, and are currently 102nd out of 131 teams in SP+. That includes the 121st defense in FBS football.