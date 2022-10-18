 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gerry Bohanon to miss the rest of USF’s season with a shoulder injury

The Bulls will be without their starting quarterback the rest of the way.

By Collin Sherwin
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ty Van Fossen tackles South Florida Bulls quarterback Gerry Bohanon in the first quarter of the NCAA Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the South Florida Bulls at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

USF Bulls quarterback Gerry Bohanon will miss the rest of 2022 with a shoulder injury. This is a big blow for South Florida, who was hoping to end the season strong behind the star transfer.

The Baylor transfer was part of a Big 12 championship last season, but was floundering for a 1-6 Bulls team that has not come close to meeting expectations this season.

Bohanon was 91-160 passing for 1070 and six touchdowns with six interceptions this season. He added 386 yards net-positive rushing, including sack yardage, on 60 attempts with three scores on the ground as well.

It’s another blow to a once-proud program that has fallen by the wayside even in the minor league American Conference. USF is 4-25 under head coach Jeff Scott, and 1-24 against FBS programs. The Bulls are currently ninth out of ten non-academy schools in the American Conference recruiting rankings for 2023, and are currently 102nd out of 131 teams in SP+. That includes the 121st defense in FBS football.

