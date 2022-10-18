Zach LaVine questionable to play in opener vs. Heat

Chicago Bulls All-Star SG Zach LaVine is questionable to play in Wednesday night’s season opener vs. the Miami Heat. LaVine is already managing injuries this early in the season. He’s had multiple knee surgeries throughout his career and Chicago is likely going to proceed with caution for most of the season.

The Bulls are underdogs on the spread at +6.5 for the opener in Miami. The Bulls are also +205 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. If LaVine is out, we should see that line shift in favor of the Heat even more. DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu would need to pick things up in the backcourt. There would be more minutes for Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso off the bench. Chances are Caruso would end up starting at SG if LaVine is ruled out.