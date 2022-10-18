Ravens sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens are desperately looking for a boost to their wide receiving corps. Starting WR1 Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and could miss some time. The Ravens signed 35-year-old veteran WR DeSean Jackson to a deal on Tuesday. This will be Jackson’s 15th career season after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

The #Ravens are signing veteran FA WR DeSean Jackson after his workout today, per agent @DrewJRosenhaus. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022

He played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021 season. In 16 combined games, he caught 20 passes on 34 targets for 454 yards and two touchdowns. His best days of football are behind him, but Jackson will bring a veteran presence to a very young receiving corps for the Ravens. Baltimore made a similar move a few seasons ago by signing Dez Bryant to the practice squad, but Jackson’s deal is straight to the active roster. If nothing else, he could provide a reliable presence to quarterback Lamar Jackson, and if the Ravens can dust him off in the return game, he could help there too.