When was the last time the Yankees were in the ALCS?

The New York Yankees were able to get past the Cleveland Guardians with a X-X win in Game 5 of the ALDS on Tuesday evening. The Yankees will go on to face the Houston Astros in the ALCS, which is set to begin on Wednesday in Texas. Here we’re going to look at the Yankees’ history in the ALCS and the last time they made an appearance.

Yankees ALCS Postseason History

New York was last in the ALCS in 2019, facing the same Astros team. The Yankees lost that series 4-2 and Houston would go on to lose the World Series to the Washington Nationals. This is the third time the Yankees will face the Astros in the ALCS in the past six seasons. New York also lost to Houston in 2017 in the ALCS in seven games.

The Yankees have a pretty extensive history in the ALCS. New York has the most ALCS appearances with 18 (including this season). the Yankees are 11-6 in the ALCS and their most recent win was back in 2009, when they defeated the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim to reach the World Series. The Yankees would go on to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in the ‘09 World Series in six games. After 2009, the Yanks also went to the ALCS in 2010 and 2012, losing both series.